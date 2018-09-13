Edmontonians set to jam the RAM as museum releases 8,000 more free tickets for opening week

Edmontonians are racing to get free tickets to see the relocated and revamped Royal Alberta Museum after the gallery announced it will open its doors to the public early next month.

Upon announcing the relocated museum’s opening on Wednesday, the RAM also made 41,000 free tickets available to use throughout the opening long weekend, from Oct. 3 at noon to Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. Within six hours of the announcement, the 21,500 tickets that were made available online had been booked. On Thursday, the museum said it would be releasing an additional 8,000 free online tickets.

“This is a testament to the love people have for the Royal Alberta Museum,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said in a news release. “This tells us that RAM is more than a museum. It is a gathering place for people of all ages, backgrounds and experiences.

“It is a place that inspires us all to discover the remarkable stories of what it means to be Albertan, and I am thrilled that so many people want to join us in that journey.”

The additional free online tickets will be made available at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be booked here.

“Those planning to visit the museum as walk-ups during the free opening weekend should be prepared for lineups,” the RAM said in a news release.

The new museum is considered a key pillar in the city’s efforts to revitalize a downtown section of Alberta’s capital north of city hall. Located on 103A Avenue between 97 and 99 streets, the RAM will be the largest facility of its kind in Western Canada. It will be about twice the size of its former incarnation in the west Edmonton community of Glenora.

For the grand opening, the museum will be open during the following hours:

Wednesday, Oct. 3: noon to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5 to Monday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Regular admission to the museum will resume on Oct. 9.