Opening date for Edmonton’s new Royal Alberta Museum revealed

The new Royal Alberta Museum in downtown Edmonton will be open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

After much anticipation, the opening date was finally revealed by the provincial government on Wednesday morning. As a way to celebrate the new RAM, admission will be free for the first six days — from noon on Wednesday, Oct. 3 until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8.

Only 41,000 free admission tickets will be available. All visitors must book a time-specific ticket online to visit during the free opening week. (See full opening hours below).

The museum, on 103A Avenue between 97 and 99 streets, will be the largest in western Canada. It’s about twice the size of the former museum in the Glenora area.

In 2011, the province decided it was time to build a new museum in the heart of downtown Edmonton after outgrowing the previous site. Construction on the new facility began in 2013 and was completed in 2016.

From there, the gargantuan task of moving all of the artifacts and exhibits began. Most recently, museum staff took on the weeks-long task of moving the live invertebrate collection. Thousands of the museum’s smallest live exhibits were carefully transported to their new home at the downtown location.

In addition to galleries devoted to human and natural history, the new RAM will have a feature gallery for rotating exhibitions, an expansive bug room, an interactive children’s gallery focused on learning through play and a space dedicated specifically to the Manitou Stone.

The cost of the new RAM, including construction of the facility as well as gallery and exhibit development, was $375.5 million. The Alberta government contributed $253 million. The remaining $122.5 million came from the federal government’s Building Canada Fund.

Alberta Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda said the museum came in on budget.

No firm decisions have been made about the future use of the former museum building.

For the grand opening, the museum will be open during the following hours:

Wednesday, Oct. 3: noon to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5 to Monday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Regular admission to the museum will resume on Oct. 9.

