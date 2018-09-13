Animal welfare
September 13, 2018 8:49 pm

Residents say the feral cat population continues to grow in Village of Bath

By Videographer  Global News

A colony of feral cats in Bath grows as officials try to find a solution.

A A

A “catty” situation is continuing in Bath, west of Kingston. Residents say despite animal welfare officials getting involved, the village’s feral cat situation hasn’t improved.

In fact, some people say the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hasn’t followed through on what it said it would do. One of them is Heather Patterson, the founder of “For the Love of Ferals,” a cat rescue organization based out of Stone Mills Township.

Story continues below

“There are roughly 20 inside the house and outside at that time — our count was roughly five overflowing which we were going to deal with. So I told the OSPCA, ‘That’s fine, you take the inside cats, we’ll deal with the outside,’ because the OSPCA does not deal with the outside cats.”

READ MORE: Ontario city overrun with feral felines

Patterson says that count has now gone up to around 11 outside. The OSPCA is investigating the matter.

Melissa Kosowan is the acting associate director of communications for Ontario. She told Global News says couldn’t say a lot because it is an ongoing investigation but did say the owners are being co-operative.

She went on to say that the OSPCA is working with the owners to rehome some of the cats.

“We cannot legally remove any of the indoor cats as the homeowner is meeting all criteria for the standard of care,” Kosowan said.

READ MORE: The feral cat problem in Bath, ON

Both parties agree the bottom line is the health of the cats. Patterson says things will only get worse if the felines aren’t spayed or neutered.

In fact, she says female cats can have up to 21 kittens a year and kittens can get pregnant at four months old.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Animal welfare
Bath
Cassamdra Rendell
Feral Cats
feral cats Bath
For the Love of Ferals
global Kingston
Heather Patterson
investigating
Kingston
Meeting Criteria
ospca
Reproduction
Residents
Spay
Stone Mills Township
Village
Village of Bath feral cats

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News