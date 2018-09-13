Saint John Harbour up for grabs in New Brunswick election

Saint John Harbour is expected by many to be one of the most hotly contested ridings in the province this election.

The candidates and party leaders have spent plenty of time and resources in the area through the campaign.

With NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie in the mix and candidates from all four of the other major parties, this will be a race to watch.

Over the years, Saint John Harbour has been notorious for close elections and non-traditional voting patterns.

It was once a stronghold for former NDP Leader Elizabeth Weir, but since 2005 has been held by both the Liberals and Tories.

Liberal Ed Doherty, who’s not re-offered, won the seat in 2014 by just 71 votes.

The riding includes a vibrant business district and affluent homes, but it’s challenged with stark poverty statistics and other social challenges.

Mary LeSage is the operations manager at P.U.L.S.E, a grass-roots community organization.

She’s hopeful the candidates’ intentions are good.

“Three out of the four live right in the south end — long-time south-end residents,” she says. “So to me that’s important. It resonates, that they know what the south end is about.”

Carl Trickey has been active in the riding for years and operates a bed and breakfast.

He thinks for the most part people are not paying attention to the election.

“I’ve spoken to people and they say I’m not going to bother to vote, it’s not going to make any difference,” Trickey says. “Some of them feel that it doesn’t matter who you vote for, that eventually, they become the person that you didn’t want to have elected.”

Businessman Darren Clark believes too many empty promises have left people skeptical.

“Most people don’t really believe there’s going to be actual change,” Clark notes. “There are some possibilities out there but they probably won’t be elected so you just live in a state of, we want a real leader and we can’t get one.”

Clark adds when it comes to issues, saving people money is top priority.

Anne McShane runs the Feel Good Store on Germain Street and says it’s time to reverse the trend when it comes to Fredericton’s authority over municipal affairs.

“Just for things that the city wants to do to make things better for living, whether it’s dilapidated buildings or motor vehicle act issues, there’s a point where you need provincial legislation to match up and it’s fetching us up,” McShane says.

Meanwhile, the push is on to get as many voters to the polls as possible, reversing a trend which has resulted in the lowest voter turn-out in the province.