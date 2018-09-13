Health unit warns residents after first human case of West Nile virus recorded in Simcoe County

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is warning residents after the first human case of West Nile virus was recorded in Simcoe County.

According to a press release issued by the health unit on Thursday afternoon, this is the first human case to be confirmed in the Simcoe Muskoka area this year.

Officials with the SMDHU say they are unable to identify where the individual contracted the disease as the patient had recently travelled outside the province where mosquitoes were present.

However, the health unit is cautioning residents that they are still at risk of contracting the disease into the fall.

“People may feel, with the end of summer approaching, that the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes is reduced,” medical officer of health for the SMDHU, Dr. Charles Gardner, said in the release. “However, late summer and early fall is the time when the risk of acquiring West Nile virus from a bite actually increases.”

Dr. Gardner says as long as mosquitoes continue to be active, residents should take precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

“Past surveillance for West Nile virus in our region has shown that the virus is established within Simcoe Muskoka and that we need to be aware,” Dr. Gardner said. “The best defence against the virus is protection.”

The health unit recommends residents:

Use an approved insect repellent and follow the manufacturer’s instructions

Wear light-coloured clothing, covering your arms and legs in areas where mosquitoes are present

Try to stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially dusk to dawn

Health officials also suggest residents mosquito-proof their homes by removing standing water and ensuring screens are free from breaks or rips.

According to the health unit, the majority of people infected with West Nile virus do not show any symptoms, and most people who do show symptoms will experience mild illness which may include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and rashes on the chest stomach or back.

Health officials say that less than one per cent of people infected with the disease experience serious symptoms which can include high fever, headache, muscle weakness, stiff neck and confusion.

In rare cases, SMDHU officials say the virus can cause meningitis, encephalitis or death.

The health unit says anyone experiencing any symptoms related to West Nile virus should seek medical attention.