Authorities advise precautions as first human West Nile case found in Hamilton

The first local human case of the West Nile virus has been discovered in Hamilton this season, prompting the medical officer of health to move the risk from moderate to high.

“Please continue to take precautions to avoid illness spread by mosquitos,” said Dr. Bart Harvey. “This includes applying insect repellent containing DEET, covering up, and to also remove standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding”.

“The risk of West Nile virus will drop once there is a heavy frost that reduces the number of mosquitoes,” he added.

The City of Hamilton continually assesses the risk for human illness as part of a comprehensive West Nile Virus surveillance and prevention program.

The City continues larviciding treatments on street catch basins, in addition to ongoing treatment of surface waters on public land.

For additional information on West Nile virus click here, or call 905-546-2489.

