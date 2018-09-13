Upper Grand school board launches surveys on secondary school education

The Upper Grand District School Board is looking for input from secondary school students, parents and staff as part of an ongoing review across the district.

The board said they are gathering feedback and information through a survey on existing programs to create a snapshot of secondary education.

The district encompasses Guelph along with Wellington and Dufferin counties.

“The purpose of the review is to create a guiding vision for secondary education in the UGDSB to meet the learning needs of all students,” Upper Grand said in a statement.

The anonymous surveys have been posted online for students in grades 10-12, their parents and school staff.

The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 7.

