Surveying and mapping team joins search for missing teen on northern Alberta lake

Crews continue to comb Gregoire Lake in northern Alberta for a 16-year-old boy who went missing on Sept. 1.

On Thursday, Wood Buffalo RCMP said members of the Gregoire Lake Reserve, Fort McMurray 468 First Nation contacted Compass Geomatics Ltd., a mapping and surveying company, to assist in the search.

Police said the team would be joining members of the Anzac Fire Department on their boat on Thursday.

Volunteers from the Western Cadaver Dog Association team from southern Alberta were also on hand to help and police said the team pointed out “areas of interest” to the RCMP and Compass Geomatics Ltd.

Boat patrols will continue through the week, police said.

Gregoire Lake is located in northern Alberta, about 40 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, near Highway 881, close to the Gregoire Lake Reserve.