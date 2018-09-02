Emergency crews search for teen who fell into lake near Fort McMurray

RCMP, firefighters, police and search and rescue were out looking for a 16-year-old boy who fell off a boat into Gregoire Lake Saturday afternoon.

Wood Buffalo RCMP received a call for help from a concerned boater at around 3:20 p.m. The boater reported seeing the teen, who was on a small watercraft, fall into the water. The boat the boy was believed to be on was later found washed up on shore.

READ MORE: Body of man found after canoe tips in northern Alberta lake

The family has been notified and the boy’s name is not being released by RCMP.

“Our sympathies are with the family and friends while emergency crews undergo this extensive search to locate the boy,” RCMP said.

Victim Services is also providing support to those who need it.

READ MORE: Search for missing hunters in northern Alberta now a ‘recovery’ operation: RCMP

Gregoire Lake is located in northern Alberta, about 40 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, near Highway 881, close to the Gregoire Lake Reserve.

— More to come…