Doug Davidson leaving ‘Young and the Restless’ after 40 years

After 40 years, Doug Davidson will not be returning to The Young and the Restless.

On Wednesday, Soaps.com reported that Davidson was leaving the CBS soap opera after a four-decade run as Det. Paul Williams.

The actor confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “My contract was not renewed in January. I went on recurring, but just until they had new people in place.”

“I have only 2 shows that haven’t aired and no dates. So, as far as I know, I am gone,” he added. No word yet on when his episodes will air.

Davidson, who earned five Daytime Emmy Award nominations for the role of Paul Williams, claimed that he received “no information and no communication” from the network.

“It feels as diminishing my role was the plan all along, which is their prerogative,” he said.

The 63-year-old actor addressed his exit from the soap opera on Twitter.

“Honestly Doug, what is going on at Y&R? I have been a faithful viewer since the ‘70’s, but I hardly recognize the show. When are you going to be on again? What’s with all the new people and our beloved characters leaving?” a fan wrote to Davidson.

“They are doing away with history,” Davidson responded.

They are doing away with history. https://t.co/I5jOYeATCb — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

In response to another fan’s question, “They haven’t let you go, have they?” Davidson wrote: “It seems so.”

It seems so https://t.co/JGHl1xLMwD — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

Another fan asked the actor if he had been fired, to which Davidson responded: “That sounds so harsh, but yes.”

That sounds so harsh, but yes. — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

When another fan asked for clarification on if he would be returning to The Young and the Restless, Davidson wrote, “I have no dates scheduled. Not sure what you want me to say.”

I have no dates scheduled. Not sure what you want me to say. — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

Davidson also thanked his fans for their “support and kindness and love.”

“You all are so wonderful. I so appreciate your support and kindness and love. Thanks for a fabulous career,” he wrote.

You all are so wonderful. I so appreciate your support and kindness and love. Thanks for a fabulous career. — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

Davidson first appeared on The Young and the Restless in 1978 as Paul who would later become Det. Paul Williams.

He won the Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2013 for his role as Paul Williams.

You can watch ‘Young and the Restless’ on Global at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT.