Peterborough man charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana

A 20-year-old Peterborough man is facing drug charges following an arrest made on Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Aylmer and London streets located a man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant on charges of failing to attend court.

Police say they seized a small quantity of marijuana and cocaine and charged him with drug possession and failing to appear in court.

Ryley Elwood Brooks, 20, of Lansdowne Street, was held in custody and appeared in court on Sept. 12.