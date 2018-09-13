Crime
September 13, 2018 9:41 am

Peterborough man charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man faces drug charges following an arrest on Tuesday.

Peterborough Police Service
A A

A 20-year-old Peterborough man is facing drug charges following an arrest made on Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Aylmer and London streets located a man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant on charges of failing to attend court.

READ MORE: Trio arrested after Peterborough County OPP seize cocaine, heroin during vehicle stop

Police say they seized a small quantity of marijuana and cocaine and charged him with drug possession and failing to appear in court.

Ryley Elwood Brooks, 20, of Lansdowne Street, was held in custody and appeared in court on Sept. 12.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Drug Possession
Drug Trafficking
Marijuana
Peterborough drug
Peterborough Police
trafficking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News