Stormy start to the day in southern Manitoba

Many Manitobans woke up the sound of thunder and heavy rain. Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Winnipeg Wednesday night, later upgraded to a warning, which has now ended.

Environment Canada said two systems rolled through, the first was in the evening at around 8:30 p.m. The most rain was recorded was 46 millimeters in West Kildonan. There was also some nickel-size hail that was reported in Selkirk.

“With the second one that woke everybody up, it’s pretty loud thunder, intense lighting, and with that we did get some more hail reports… at about 2:30 a.m. that was dime to quarter size,” said Shannon Moodie from Environment Canada.

A severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for parts of south east Manitoba.

“The main system has rolled through so now we’re just dealing with some remnant showers behind but … the intense lightning activity is to the east now, we’re expecting that to exit the province this morning,” Moodie said.

“There is another chance for this afternoon that there could be some more thunderstorms that could develop.”

Some streets flooded to the point where water is almost as high as a car hood.

One viewer sent us a photo of quarter sized hail they experienced Wednesday night.

Only about 20 Manitoba Hydro customers are affected by power outages in Winnipeg at the moment but just over 800 people are experiencing outages in Alexander, according to Hydro’s website.

There were no reports of lightning striking anything or anyone, according to Environment Canada,