Car fire doused in West Kelowna
A 1969 VW bug caught fire on Wednesday night off Glenrosa Road.
The owner said he had just bought it for his daughter and they were out for a drive.
It backfired, he said, then flames began emerging from the engine compartment at the rear of the old car.
They pulled over and got out safely.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue were called to douse the flames.
The car sustained considerable damage.
