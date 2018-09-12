École secondaire des Sources will be closed Thursday after threat on social media

École secondaire des Sources in Dollard-des-Ormeaux will be closed on Thursday after it was the target of a threat on social media.

In a letter to parents, the West Island’s school administration said the building will be off-limits to all students and staff.

“Consequently, as a preventive measure, all students and members of the school are asked to stay home,” it said.

READ MORE: Montreal police confirm threat meant for U.S. school reason behind Beaconsfield High School shutdown

Montreal police say they are taking the threat very seriously. They are in contact with École secondaire des Sources and working closely with the school’s administration to determine where the message came from.

Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson, said school administrators made the decision to shut down the building.

While police would not provide more information about the incident, Brabant said the message was a threat that involved causing bodily harm.

An investigation is underway.

Second school to close this week

It is the second time this week a school in the West Island has shut down due to a perceived threat of violence.

Beaconsfield High School closed its doors on Tuesday after officers received a 911 call about threats that had allegedly been made on social media. As a precaution, police set up a perimeter around the school and students were sent home for the day.

The message on social media had actually targeted Brunswick High School in Georgia, U.S., and Glynn County police confirmed a 16-year-old teenager was arrested.

WATCH: BHS parent recounts frightful morning after social media threat shuts down school.

—with files from Global’s Rachel Lau