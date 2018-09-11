Beaconsfield High School closed as police investigate social media threats

Beaconsfield High School, in Montreal’s West Island, is closed to students and staff Tuesday as police investigate an active threat.

Montreal police received a call via 911 at around 8:15 a.m. about threats that had allegedly been made on social media.

Montréal police at Beaconsfield High School say a tweet meant for a school in the United States was the cause of the shutdown. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/XZr00tewsb — Cora MacDonald (@ImCoraMacDonald) September 11, 2018

Police set up a perimeter around the school and students were sent home.

One parent told Global News his two kids started texting him, saying they didn’t know what was happening, but their school bus had turned around to bring them home.

As a precaution, the school has been closed for the day while police investigate.

There were no students inside the school at the time and police say there is no imminent danger.