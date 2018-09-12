Fans fill up arena for Humboldt Broncos’ first game since tragic bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. – Fans are filling up the sold-out Elgar Petersen Arena to watch the Humboldt Broncos play their first game since a bus crash claimed 16 lives in April.

Many are wearing green and yellow, the Saskatchewan junior A hockey team’s colours, which have become familiar to most Canadians since the tragedy.

Season-ticket holder Les Braun is expecting it to be an emotional night, especially for the families of the players.

Humboldt Mayor Robert Muench says he thinks the game marks a new chapter in the history of his city.

Only two players who survived remain on the Broncos roster this season – Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter.

Other survivors, including Kaleb Dahlgren, who is now playing university hockey in Ontario, are on hand to cheer them on.