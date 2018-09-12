Fans fill up arena for Humboldt Broncos’ first game since tragic bus crash
HUMBOLDT, Sask. – Fans are filling up the sold-out Elgar Petersen Arena to watch the Humboldt Broncos play their first game since a bus crash claimed 16 lives in April.
Many are wearing green and yellow, the Saskatchewan junior A hockey team’s colours, which have become familiar to most Canadians since the tragedy.
READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos preparing for ‘road trip that we never finished’
Season-ticket holder Les Braun is expecting it to be an emotional night, especially for the families of the players.
Humboldt Mayor Robert Muench says he thinks the game marks a new chapter in the history of his city.
WATCH: Boulet family travels to Humboldt to honour son for Broncos’ season opener
Only two players who survived remain on the Broncos roster this season – Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter.
Other survivors, including Kaleb Dahlgren, who is now playing university hockey in Ontario, are on hand to cheer them on.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.