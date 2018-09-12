Canada
September 12, 2018 7:55 pm

Fans fill up arena for Humboldt Broncos’ first game since tragic bus crash

By Ryan McKenna The Canadian Press

WATCH: Humboldt Broncos to take ice in first regular-season game since tragedy

A A

HUMBOLDT, Sask. – Fans are filling up the sold-out Elgar Petersen Arena to watch the Humboldt Broncos play their first game since a bus crash claimed 16 lives in April.

Many are wearing green and yellow, the Saskatchewan junior A hockey team’s colours, which have become familiar to most Canadians since the tragedy.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos preparing for ‘road trip that we never finished’

Season-ticket holder Les Braun is expecting it to be an emotional night, especially for the families of the players.

Humboldt Mayor Robert Muench says he thinks the game marks a new chapter in the history of his city.

WATCH: Boulet family travels to Humboldt to honour son for Broncos’ season opener

Only two players who survived remain on the Broncos roster this season – Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter.

Other survivors, including Kaleb Dahlgren, who is now playing university hockey in Ontario, are on hand to cheer them on.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Broncos
Elgar Petersen Arena
Humboldt
Humboldt Broncos
Robert Muench

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News