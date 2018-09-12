Canada
Pierrefonds residents evacuated from homes as precaution during police operation

Montreal police say the operation is on Thorndale Street.

Pierrefonds residents have been evacuated from their homes on Thorndale Street early Wednesday evening as part of a police operation.

Montreal police say they are responding to a call related to a domestic dispute in the area.

While the suspect is not armed, police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers are not taking any risks.

He said residents were asked to leave their homes as a precautionary measure.

More to come.

