Pierrefonds residents evacuated from homes as precaution during police operation
Pierrefonds residents have been evacuated from their homes on Thorndale Street early Wednesday evening as part of a police operation.
Montreal police say they are responding to a call related to a domestic dispute in the area.
While the suspect is not armed, police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers are not taking any risks.
He said residents were asked to leave their homes as a precautionary measure.
More to come.
