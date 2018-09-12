Bike-only stoplights on de Maisonneuve have cyclists seeing red

Lauren McIntosh got a $127 notice that traffic lights had changed along the de Maisonneuve bike path, as recently, police issued her a fine for burning a stoplight at the intersection of Union Street.

“I can see the reason because de Maisonneuve is very dangerous,” she told Global News. “But I didn’t know it was there… there really could have been something else.”

Cyclists along de Maisonneuve are up in arms over new bike-only stoplights. Police were near the corner of Union handing out tickets to cyclists who burned the light. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/sx0rG6fA1w — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 12, 2018

According to traffic attorney Avi Levy, the city has a responsibility to warn cyclists as the signals along a road or bike path change. “If that wasn’t in fact done, then it does open the door to a defence,” he said.

People say the problem is simple: the new lights are on one side, the traffic lights on other and there was no warning that there was a change. Consequently they're looking at the "car" lights for cues to stop or go, missing the cyclist lights on the other side. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/EpWcXWxpNY — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 12, 2018

But city spokesperson Audrey Gauthier wrote Global News that the city isn’t obligated to put up notices of a simple modification of a light, and that the new lights have been on the street since Aug. 24.

Police are handing out tickets worth $127 — and points off your drivers licence if you have one. A Facebook group has already coalesced to contest the tickets. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/KE2o4v6cUj — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 12, 2018

Nonetheless, Gauthier added, the city is examining the possibility of putting up signs warning cyclists of the new lights.

But some cyclists, like Geneviève Albert, told Global News the lights do more harm than good. “I just have the impression that the people who make these decisions do not use a bicycle in their daily lives,” she said.