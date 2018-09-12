Calgary family warns consumers after online puppy sale leaves daughter ‘heartbroken’

A Calgary family is devastated after parents said they put a deposit down for a puppy, bonded with it, but then weren’t able to bring it home.

Robyn Fuerstenberg said she responded to a Calgary ad for a puppy on Kijiji in August. She took her daughter Tia to see it and the nine-year-old fell in love instantly.

“She was really cute and fluffy and she kept licking me a lot,” Tia said.

READ MORE: 3 Alberta families issue warning to people buying puppies online

Fuerstenberg said the family put down a $200 deposit and then went on holidays, planning to pick up the puppy afterwards. But when they went back to the house, she says the seller refused to let them in or take the puppy.

“We’re here to pick up our puppy and she said: ‘No, I gave you your money back,'” Fuerstenberg said.

They’re adamant they didn’t get the money back, but the seller told Global News the family received a refund in cash.

The woman also told Global News she didn’t feel the family was serious about buying the puppy and that’s why she didn’t end up selling it to them.

Police told Global News they were not investigating the case as a criminal matter.

WATCH: How online giants are tracking, buying, selling your information

Fuerstenberg is now warning others to beware when buying anything – including pets – online.

She believes she did all the right things, saying she met the seller in person, met the actual pet and got a receipt.

On Thursday, this Global News story continues with information on how police address such matters and the recourse buyers have when a deal goes wrong.