The Napanee Junior C Raiders are ready to roll

The Ontario Provincial Junior C Hockey League drops the puck on a new season on Friday night at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee. The Raiders face-off against the Picton Pirates. Game time is 7.30 p.m.

“We’re ready to go,” said Raiders captain Justynn Steven.

“I can’t wait to see how we do this year. We’ve got a lot of talent on this team and won’t take anyone for granted, that’s for sure.”

Last year the Raiders finished in first place in the Tod Division with a record of 37-2-1. They were upset in the opening round of the playoffs by the fourth place Amherstview Jets.

“We’ve learned from that loss,” Steven said. “Amherstview played really well and beat us, fair and square. We won’t let that happen again.”

The Raiders enter the season with a wealth of experience. The OHA scoring champion, Ryan Casselman, is back for his overage campaign. He will be joined by offensive stars like Steven, Austin Labelle, Brodie Maracle and three new faces acquired in a trade from the Port Hope Panthers, Evan Foley, Dayton Kent and Cam Harris.

All three players were in the top 10 in division scoring in 2017-18.

“I look forward to playing for the Raiders,” said Harris, a 20-year old forward from Bailieboro.

“They’ve always had a good team and hopefully I can help them be even better. Evan, Dayton and I have loads of playoff experience with Port Hope. Hopefully we can bring that post-season experience and help Napanee win a division and Schmaltz Cup championship.”

The Raiders look forward to an interlocking schedule this year with teams in the Orr Division. A home and home series with the Georgina Ice, Port Perry Mojacks, North Kawartha Knights, Clarington Eagles, Little Britain Merchants, Uxbridge Bruins and the Lakefield Chiefs, the defending Ontario champions.

Napanee played only two pre-season games and swept a home and home series from Lakefield, winning 4-3 and 3-1.