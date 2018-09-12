‘Bachelor’ star Amanda Stanton speaks out following domestic-violence arrest

The Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton is speaking out after she was arrested on Monday morning in Las Vegas for domestic battery.

The reality star was taken into police custody after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum’s rep Steve Honig released a statement on Stanton’s arrest, saying, “Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.”

READ MORE: Colton Underwood revealed as next ‘Bachelor’

“That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” Honig explained. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job.”

“Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands,” Honig added.

Police responded to a battery domestic violence call at a hotel located on S. Las Vegas Blvd. at 3:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

READ MORE: Sacha Baron Cohen dupes ‘The Bachelor’ contestant

According to authorities, upon arriving at the hotel room, a physical altercation allegedly took place between Stanton and Jacobs.

They added that “hotel security was notified and police were called. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of Battery Domestic Violence. She was transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked accordingly.”

Reports of Stanton’s arrest for domestic violence first emerged on Tuesday, when the reality star, who first competed on Ben Higgins’ Season 20 of The Bachelor, was on a plane on her way home, according to her Instagram story.

The couple was returning from their trip to Las Vegas.