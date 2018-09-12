Economy
N.S. introduces legislation implementing Canadian Free Trade Agreement

Nova Scotia says more than half its trade is with other provinces, totalling over $8.4 billion in exports of goods and services in 2016.

Nova Scotia has introduced legislation implementing the Canadian Free Trade Agreement in the province.

The government says the Canadian Free Trade Agreement Implementation Act includes provisions that make it enforceable in Nova Scotia on labour mobility and other areas.

The free trade agreement was signed in principle in 2016 by provincial and territorial governments and came into effect in July 2017.

The agreement includes provisions for binding dispute resolution and labour mobility enforcement.

Provinces have until the end of this year to have an enforcement mechanism in place.

Global News