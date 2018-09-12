Toronto musician Scott Cushnie, 80, missing for over a month

Friends of a renowned Toronto piano player who’s been missing for over a month are looking to spread the word about the man’s disappearance.

George Scott Cushnie, also known as Scott Cushnie, was last seen on Aug. 7 at his home, an apartment building catering to seniors, in Toronto’s end near King Street East and River Street.

The 80-year-old man was reported missing on Aug. 29.

LISTEN: Mitch Lewis on the disappearance of George Scott Cushnie

View link »

Mitch Lewis, a fellow performer and former bandmate, told Global News Radio 640 Toronto host Tasha Kheiriddin on Wednesday that it was not unusual for Cushnie to not return phone calls right away.

They didn’t know he was missing until around Aug. 20, when another friend, Andrea Reid, arrived to take him to a doctor’s appointment and he wasn’t there, he explained.

Photo Only Missing man George Scott Cushnie, 80 L/S On August 7th, River Street and King Street. If seen please call 416-808-5100 ^gl pic.twitter.com/BZJzL9y6hT — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018

She then realized something was wrong, Lewis said.

“His Meals on Wheels hadn’t been cancelled, and he was very good about doing that if he went anywhere, and his wallet and most of his personal effects were still in the apartment. The only thing that we know that he has is a light, sort of mustard yellow windbreaker on and I would assume his house keys are in the pocket.”

On the night he was last seen, Aug. 7, a rainstorm caused flooding and power outages in the Greater Toronto Area.

READ MORE: Heavy rain causes widespread flooding, power outages in Toronto

Cushnie — known as Professor Piano — is a well-known pianist who has played with the likes of Ronnie Hawkins and Aerosmith.

“He played on Toys in the Attic, which is arguably one of their premiere records. He played with Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks — he’s actually responsible for bringing Robbie Robertson to the Hawks,” Lewis said.

Lewis said Cushnie did not have issues with memory or cognition and is in “fine physical shape.”

“He’s funny and erudite and just the same ol’ prof,” Lewis recalled from a recent meeting.

Cushnie is described as six-feet tall with short, grey hair and a medium build. He is legally blind and usually wears dark glasses.

Photo Only Missing man George Scott Cushnie, 80 L/S On August 7th, River Street and King Street. If seen please call 416-808-5100 ^gl pic.twitter.com/BZJzL9y6hT — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018