Montreal man charged after rental vehicle clocked at 160 km/h on Hwy. 402: OPP

Lambton OPP say a Montreal man faces a racing charge after a vehicle was allegedly nabbed travelling 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Investigators say it was around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11 when an officer spotted the vehicle in question along Highway 402 near Mandaumin Road.

The officer pulled over the vehicle, which turned out to be a rental. As a result of the investigation, police say a 39-year-old Montreal man has been charged with racing, his driver’s license was seized and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He’ll have to appear in Sarnia court on Oct. 11 to answer to the charge.