September 12, 2018 1:19 pm

Heavy rains cause Oxford sinkhole to grow, new cracks to appear

Heavy rain has caused the Oxford sinkhole to grow by approximately 30 cm, officials with the Cumberland Regional Emergency Management said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains on Tuesday have caused a sinkhole in Oxford, N.S., to increase by 30 cm, officials with Cumberland Regional Emergency Management said Wednesday.

The rain caused some small erosion of soil in and around the hole — although officials say it was primarily underneath the asphalt of a nearby parking lot.

Officials say that rain also caused new cracks to appear at the back of the sinkhole and they are currently being monitored for any further developments.

The area around the sinkhole remains unstable and unpredictable and officials say access to the area is prohibited.

A public information meeting on the sinkhole is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Oxford Volunteer Fire Hall.

