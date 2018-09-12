Heavy rains cause Oxford sinkhole to grow, new cracks to appear

Heavy rains on Tuesday have caused a sinkhole in Oxford, N.S., to increase by 30 cm, officials with Cumberland Regional Emergency Management said Wednesday.

The rain caused some small erosion of soil in and around the hole — although officials say it was primarily underneath the asphalt of a nearby parking lot.

WATCH: Officials worry about the effect of heavy rains on Oxford sinkhole

Officials say that rain also caused new cracks to appear at the back of the sinkhole and they are currently being monitored for any further developments.

The area around the sinkhole remains unstable and unpredictable and officials say access to the area is prohibited.

A public information meeting on the sinkhole is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Oxford Volunteer Fire Hall.