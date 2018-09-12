Trent University welcomes record number of new graduate students

Trent University in Peterborough has a record number of new graduate students this fall semester.

The university has seen an estimated 42 per cent increase in graduate student enrolment over the last two years, jumping from 495 in 2016 to nearly 700 in 2018.

Trent University officials credit five new professional course-based graduate programs and 19 master’s and PhD programs for contributing to the increase.

READ MORE: Trent University welcomes 1,700 new students at “Move In Day”

Close to 60 per cent of applications this fall for graduate programs are from international students from 31 countries.

#TrentU's Environmental & Life Sciences MA a "stepping-stone" for #TrentInternational student, Novin Nezamololama's career success. Read more about why Novin chose to continue his studies at Trent #FacesOfTrentU https://t.co/PzPvJc2CGx pic.twitter.com/y43oQUIT0g — Trent University (@TrentUniversity) September 12, 2018

Among the new programs in the School of Graduate Studies are:

Canada’s first course-based master of science in forensic science

Ontario’s first addiction and mental health nursing graduate diploma

A professional 16-month master of management (offered exclusively at Trent’s campus in Oshawa);

North America’s first instrumental chemical analysis master and graduate diploma

The first in Canada online graduate diploma and master of bioenvironmental monitoring and assessment

“We are excited that these new degrees are resonating with students,” stated Dr. Craig Brunetti, dean of graduate studies. “All of these degrees include an experiential learning component that integrates valuable real-world experience into the curriculum.

“Students are recognizing the value of additional training and credentials, and are choosing to pursue graduate education after completing a baccalaureate degree.”