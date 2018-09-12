Russell Copeman named new executive director for Quebec English school association

The Quebec English School Board Association has named Russel Copeman as its new executive director.

The former Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough mayor will be filling the position which has been vacant for 17 months.

QESBA president Dan Lamoureux says the association feels confident in its decision.

“We felt the need to complete the strategic plan in order to fill the position of executive director with the right person,” Lamoureux said in a press release.

The longtime politician says he is excited about the new venture. He said education has been an interest of his for a long time.

Copeman emphasized the importance of school boards for the English-speaking community.

“I am looking forward to working with the elected commissioners,” Copeman said.

Copeman will be taking over from Quebec Liberal candidate, Jennifer Maccarone, who is running in the provincial election.

The association represents over 1,000,000 students in 340 elementary schools, high schools and adult vocational centres across the province.