Consumer
September 12, 2018 11:41 am

Manitoba to spend up to $1.48 million to help jacket maker Canada Goose expand

By The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens in as Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at a new 700 employee Canada Goose manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

John Woods/The Canadian Press
A A

The Manitoba government says it will spend up to $1.48 million to help luxury jacket maker Canada Goose expand its Winnipeg manufacturing operations.

Premier Brian Pallister says the $15.8 million expansion will create about 700 jobs.

He says the province’s contribution will be spent to help train sewing machine operators over three years.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Video shows brutal treatment of animals at Canada Goose supplier

The new facility will be the company’s third factory in Winnipeg.

Mayor Brian Bowman was on hand for the announcement, as was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in town Tuesday.

Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose Holdings Inc., says the company currently employs about 3,000 people around the world, who make products that are sold in more than 38 countries.

He says Canada Goose wants to keep production in Canada.

Jackets are on display at the Canada Goose Inc. showroom in Toronto on Thursday, November 28, 2013. Luxury jacket maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a net loss of $18.7 million in its first quarter as it pushed further into international markets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

“Made in Canada isn’t a slogan for Canada Goose – our commitment to growing production capacity in Canada is stronger than ever,” Reiss said Tuesday in a release.

“We are proud of our role in creating manufacturing jobs in Canada and to be doing it in Winnipeg – a city we are privileged to call home.”

Earlier this year Canada Goose announced it would open new stores in Short Hills, N.J., Montreal and Vancouver this fall as part of its retail expansion plan.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News