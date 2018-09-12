City to continue talks with taxi industry about London’s ride-hail bylaw

London’s taxi industry was front and centre during a public meeting about proposed changes to the city’s ride-hailing bylaw Tuesday.

Changes include reducing regulation fees and allowing taxi brokers to set their own fares, but the most contentious issue was whether the city removes the cap on the number of taxis allowed in London.

Members of the community and protective services committee voted 4-2 to recommend referring the issue back to staff to allow for more discussion with members of the taxi industry.

The taxi industry is pushing for the cap to remain in place, even threatening legal action if the city decides to have it removed.