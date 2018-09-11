Weather
September 11, 2018 11:21 pm
Updated: September 11, 2018 11:55 pm

Funnel cloud spotted south of Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

A funnel cloud was spotted in southern Alberta near Bar U Ranch just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Jake Worthington
A A

A funnel cloud was spotted in southern Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

The spiraling cloud was seen near Bar U Ranch and Highway 22 in Nanton, Alta., after a rainstorm.

“That is what is known as a cold-air funnel — often incorrectly called a cold-core funnel — and these types of funnels originate in cold-core thunderstorms,” said Paul Dunphy, weather anchor at Global Calgary. “They usually don’t touch down and so aren’t considered to be a great threat, however, they still sometimes do. If they do touch down, they become a tornado and as such, can be dangerous.”

“These funnels are different and usually not as dangerous as funnel clouds that form in supercell thunderstorms,” he explained.

Jake Worthington funnel 5

A funnel cloud was spotted in southern Alberta near Bar U Ranch just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Jake Worthington
Jake Worthington funnel 4

A funnel cloud was spotted in southern Alberta near Bar U Ranch just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Jake Worthington
Jake Worthington funnel 2

A funnel cloud was spotted in southern Alberta near Bar U Ranch just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Courtesy: Jake Worthington

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Funnel Cloud
funnel cloud alberta
funnel cloud nanton
funnel cloud southern alberta
nanton weather
Thunderstorm
Tornado

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News