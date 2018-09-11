Funnel cloud spotted south of Calgary

A funnel cloud was spotted in southern Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

The spiraling cloud was seen near Bar U Ranch and Highway 22 in Nanton, Alta., after a rainstorm.

“That is what is known as a cold-air funnel — often incorrectly called a cold-core funnel — and these types of funnels originate in cold-core thunderstorms,” said Paul Dunphy, weather anchor at Global Calgary. “They usually don’t touch down and so aren’t considered to be a great threat, however, they still sometimes do. If they do touch down, they become a tornado and as such, can be dangerous.”

“These funnels are different and usually not as dangerous as funnel clouds that form in supercell thunderstorms,” he explained.