Live
September 12, 2018 4:29 pm

LIVE BLOG: Tracking Hurricane Florence as it bears down on U.S. East Coast

By Staff Global News

WATCH ABOVE: U.S. Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter flies into Hurricane Florence

A A

Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall along the U.S. East Coast, bringing with it heavy rains and battering winds.

READ MORE: Hurricane Florence is ‘very dangerous,’ but don’t expect everyone to evacuate

The Category 3 storm has prompted more than a million people to flee the Carolinas and Virgina, as residents heed dire warnings from officials.

“This storm is a monster. It’s big and it’s vicious. It is an extremely, dangerous, life-threatening, historic hurricane,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Global News is on the ground in the storm-impacted areas and will be providing updates in the live blog below.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
east coast hurricane
hurricane 2018
hurricane florence
Hurricane Florence live blog
Hurricane Florence path
hurricane florence projected path
hurricane florence track
hurricane tracker
Hurricane Watch
Hurricane Florence  update

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News