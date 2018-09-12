LIVE BLOG: Tracking Hurricane Florence as it bears down on U.S. East Coast

Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall along the U.S. East Coast, bringing with it heavy rains and battering winds.

The Category 3 storm has prompted more than a million people to flee the Carolinas and Virgina, as residents heed dire warnings from officials.

“This storm is a monster. It’s big and it’s vicious. It is an extremely, dangerous, life-threatening, historic hurricane,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Global News is on the ground in the storm-impacted areas and will be providing updates in the live blog below.