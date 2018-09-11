2 men allegedly assaulted after being targeted on Tantan dating app

Two men were allegedly assaulted over the weekend after setting out to meet someone they believed to be a female using the moniker Stephanie.

Both cases are linked to Tantan, China’s top dating app.

Early Saturday morning, a 32-year-old man planned to meet Stephanie at a home in southwest Richmond, while waiting he was greeted by two suspects who allegedly assaulted him.

He escaped with minor injuries.

The second incident happened 3 a.m. the next morning when the victim planned to meet with Stephanie.

Richmond RCMP Corporal Dennis Hwang said a 23-year-old man was targeted by three suspects, one of whom had a knife.

“The suspects then abducted the victim, transported him using the victim’s vehicle to a bank in the 3700-block of No. 3 Road and forced him to withdraw funds from an ATM machine,” Hwang said.

“The victim was then robbed of his personal effects, including his clothing. The victim was later released.”

Mounties believe both cases are linked.

“If you do arrange some sort of meeting or date, try to do it in a public setting first,” Hwang said. “This can extend to any dating app that’s out there…In this particular case, we do not believe this person is real or genuine, it’s created.”

If you know anything about these incidents, you’re asking to call RCMP.