Arrest made in alleged stabbing in Cobourg

An arrest has been made in connection with an alleged stabbing in Cobourg last month.

Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to a residence on Elgin Street in the east end of town for reports that a man in his 40s had been stabbed.

The victim, Kevin Bandy, 45, from the Roseneath area, was transported a Toronto-area hospital.

Police initially had three “persons of interest” in custody but they were later released.

On Tuesday, police arrested an individual.

Jesse Page-Thomas, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

“The Cobourg Police Service would like to thank all media outlets for their assistance in this matter and the members of the community who helped with the case,” police stated.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information to contact them.