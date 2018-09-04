Crime
September 4, 2018 2:33 pm

Cobourg police identify stabbing victim

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Cobourg police continue to investigate an early morning stabbing.

Steve Guthrie/CHEX News
Cobourg police continue to investigate a stabbing on Friday morning.

Police say a man in his 40s was stabbed at an Elgin Street residence in the town’s east end.

“The victim has been identified as Kevin Bandy, 45 years old, from the Roseneath area,” Cobourg police said.

Bandy was taken to a Toronto-area hospital and remains in stable condition, police told CHEX News on Tuesday.

Police initially took three people in custody as “persons of interest”

However, police say they have been released “unconditionally pending further investgiation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cobourg police or Crime Stoppers.

