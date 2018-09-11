Anniversary of deadly 9/11 attacks gives ‘perspective’ as NAFTA talks resume: Freeland

NAFTA negotiations resumed Tuesday morning as Americans marked the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters gathered in Washington where she is meeting now with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that the memory and reflections of that day should drive home the significance of the relationship between Canada and the United States.

READ MORE: Chrystia Freeland, Canadian negotiators heading back to Washington for NAFTA talks

“Maybe that helps us all put into perspective the negotiations that we’re having and put into historical significance the relationship between Canada and the United States,” Freeland said.

“We’re neighbours and neighbours help each other when they need help.”

WATCH BELOW: Flexibility needed on all sides to get new NAFTA deal, Freeland says

Negotiations have stretched on for 13 months so far and are stalled on a number of issues including dispute resolution, cultural protection, and how much access American farmers should have to the Canadian dairy market.

Over the weekend, negotiators continued working to try to hammer out a deal.

WATCH BELOW: Freeland on NAFTA talks: Canada, U.S. need fresh ideas

As a result of what Freeland described as their “hard work,” officials decided it would be best to hold a meeting.

“I spoke with Ambassador Lighthizer over the weekend,” Freeland said.

“Our teams continued to work during the weekend. They did some very hard work and the discussions over the weekend were, as they were at the beginning of this process, constructive and productive, and we decided it would be a good idea to have a meeting today.”

Freeland is expected to answer questions from reporters later this afternoon.