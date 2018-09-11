Miss America 2019: The swimsuits are gone, replaced by politics

The Miss America 2019 competition took place in Atlantic City, N.J., on Sept. 9 and took on a decidedly different appearance from past years.

With the announcement in June that the swimsuit portion would be eliminated from future events, the much-criticized competition assumed a more empowered stance and contestants followed suit.

In her introduction during Sunday’s telecast, Miss Michigan Emily Sioma took the opportunity to call out the Flint water crisis, instead of using the moment to highlight her accomplishments, as contestants are expected to do.

“From the state with 84 per cent of the United States’ fresh water but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma,” she said.

The Flint water crisis first came to light in 2014 when it was discovered that the state was using water from the Flint River as the city’s primary source. It is estimated that 100,000 people from the mostly low-income city have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead contamination through the water, and it is blamed for at least 12 deaths. Although the crisis was headline news in 2015 and 2016, it has fallen off the radar and Flint residents are still being told to use filtered bottled water. Replacement pipes are not expected to be completed until 2020.

#MissMichigan just said: “From a state with 84% of the US fresh water but none for its residents to drink…”

Clearly this is not your mother’s Miss America pageant. #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/VsYvFK2GQM — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) September 10, 2018

She was roundly praised on social media for shining a light on the ongoing issue.

Miss Michigan needs to win the 2019 Miss America Pageant simply for stating there still isn't any clean water during her introduction! #Michigan #MissAmerica 💕 — SundaeCouture™ (@SundaeCouture) September 10, 2018

Okay, I spent the commercial break looking up Miss Michigan. She is a badass woman! #MissAmerica — Shontal Cargill (@shontalcargill) September 10, 2018

Miss Michigan called out the drinking water crisis in her state during the parade of states and I couldn’t be happier! #MissAmerica — Ky (@kittykatswimmer) September 10, 2018

If you’re a white person and you’re wondering how to be a true ally. It’s using your platform (privilege) to help others voices (issues) he heard.

See Miss Michigan Emily Sioma introduction for notes 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #MissAmerica — Birth of Venus (@chembearlee) September 10, 2018

It wasn’t the first time during this year’s competition that contestants let their political leanings shine through. In the final night of the preliminaries that took place on Sept. 7, Miss West Virginia Madeline Collins called out President Donald Trump for dividing the nation.

When asked during the onstage interview portion (which replaced the swimsuit pageant) what she thought was the biggest threat facing her country, the contestant, who represents a state that voted for Trump, cited the president.

“Donald Trump is the biggest issue our country faces,” she replied. “Unfortunately, he has caused a lot of division in our country.”

The previous evening, Miss Virginia Emili McPhail stated her support of NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem.

She said standing “is a right you have. But it’s also not about kneeling; it is absolutely about police brutality.”

Swimsuits are out; pantsuits are in

The winds of change also swept through the fashions seen during the competition. With the elimination of swimsuits, contestants readily opted for other suits — namely pants and jumpsuits.

Although pants have been allowed at the competition since 1993, they’ve rarely been seen onstage. This year, however, at least 10 contestants wore a pantsuit or jumpsuit for their interview and introduction segments.

Despite an outcry from the pageant community that this would be the first Miss America contest not to feature a swimsuit portion (there were audible jeers from the audience when it was announced during Sunday’s show), many followers were pleased to see contestants in less traditional pageant attire.

Loving all these healthy looking college graduates in jumpsuits dancing to Aretha Franklin on Miss America. — Catherine M (@MostlyCatM) September 10, 2018

I'm into all the formal jumpsuits on Miss America. — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) September 11, 2017

A former Miss America did pants, they ditched the swimsuit competition, Nebraska is getting major recognition 2 yrs running, diversity, Ms. Michigan rocked the water catastrophe… I can’t believe:: I:: am saying this but, I think they’re really trying. You go, ladies!!#MsAmerica pic.twitter.com/UVkTrdHxHL — Sarah I.B. (@SarahImesBorden) September 10, 2018

Women were wearing pants, calling out Trump, doing things like this…I might have to watch Miss America from now on https://t.co/qmuKCN2oDp — 𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 𝖜𝖊 𝖌𝖔𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖙𝖔 𝖋𝖗𝖊𝖊𝖉𝖔𝖒? (@potaylortotstoo) September 10, 2018

During a post-show interview on Sunday evening after being crowned Miss America, Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin applauded the organization’s decision to ban the swimsuit portion, crediting it with opening up the competition to a new generation of women.

“I’ve already seen so many young women reaching out to me personally as Miss New York asking how they can get involved, because I think they feel more empowered that they don’t have to do things such as walk in a swimsuit for a scholarship,” she said.

“I’m happy that I didn’t have to do so to win this title tonight, because I’m more than just that. And all these women onstage are more than just that.”