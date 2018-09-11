Peterborough man arrested following disturbance at bus terminal

Peterborough police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with causing a disturbance following an incident at the Simcoe Street bus terminal Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. police received phone calls regarding a man acting erratically in the downtown area.

“It was then reported that the male was at the Simcoe Street bus terminal yelling and swearing at pedestrians and jumping into traffic,” police stated.

Officers arrived on scene and located the accused at the bus terminal.

Brandon Wayne McConnell, 24, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later that day.