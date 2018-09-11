Peterborough man arrested following disturbance at bus terminal
Peterborough police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with causing a disturbance following an incident at the Simcoe Street bus terminal Monday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m. police received phone calls regarding a man acting erratically in the downtown area.
READ MORE: Brighton pharmacy robbed at gunpoint
“It was then reported that the male was at the Simcoe Street bus terminal yelling and swearing at pedestrians and jumping into traffic,” police stated.
Officers arrived on scene and located the accused at the bus terminal.
Brandon Wayne McConnell, 24, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance.
He was held in custody and appeared in court later that day.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.