Woman dies after crash with school bus in Grand-Barachois, N.B.

A 22-year-old woman whose vehicle crashed into the back of a school bus in Grand-Barachois, N.B. has died in hospital from her injuries.

The collision happened Monday just after 7:30 a.m. as the school bus was stopping to pick up a student on Route 133.

READ MORE: Driver seriously injured after car rear-ends school bus in Grand-Barachois, N.B.

RCMP say the car rear-ended the bus and was pinned under it. The driver, who was from Haute-Aboujagane, N.B, had to be extracted from the vehicle by first responders.

There were two children on the bus and one student waiting to be picked up. The school board, District scolaire francophone Sud, said the students and bus driver were not injured and that counselling would be offered to them.

WATCH: Car collides with school bus in Grand-Barachois, N.B.

RCMP say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.