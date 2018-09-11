Le Burger Week announces 2018 winners

With more than 100 restaurants to choose from, Le Burger Week has announced this years top four winners.

Winners were chosen by hungry burger-lovers casting votes on a website.

This year the Public Choice Award went to Brazen Hall Kitchen & Brewery for the second year in a row. Their polish-inspired ‘Krakow burger’ was a Winnipeg favorite, with sour cream, bacon peach ketchup and pickled cabbage topped on their burger.

Clementine’s Cafe was given the Judges Choice Award. They served up an ‘Herb and Marrow’ burger topped with mushroom relish and roasted bone marrow.

The Healthiest Choice Award was received by Shawarma Khan. Their ‘Khan Deluxe’ featured pickled turnips on their burger between grilled herb and garlic flatbread.

The ‘Randy Savage’ burger at Underdogs was awarded Best in Show. The beef patty was topped with blueberry-bacon-beer jam, brie and a mango bun.

With the end of La Burger Week it means La Poutine Week is just around the corner. Restaurants can redeem themselves by creating outrageous poutines for Winnipegger’s to vote on their favorite.