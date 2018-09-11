Police investigate after gunshots reported in southeast Calgary
Calgary police were called to a home in the city’s southeast after reports of gunshots in the area on Monday evening.
Officers responded to a house in the 500-block of Queensland Place S.E. just before 6 p.m.
Police said one shot was fired but wouldn’t specify whether it was inside or outside the home.
Officers said no one was injured, no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
