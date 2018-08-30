Target practice was source of gunshots heard near Kelowna neighbourhood: RCMP

The four individuals who were arrested regarding gunshots being heard in a rural Kelowna area on Wednesday evening have been released, police said Thursday morning.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Chute Lake Road, in the Kettle Valley area, southeast of Kelowna at approximately 5:35 p.m. Police say that the individuals “were in the area discharging firearms at targets, that two unrelated individuals in the vicinity became fearful for their personal safety and were forced to seek cover when they found themselves down range.”

READ MORE: Woman recounts terrifying moments after gunshots rang out in Fredericton shooting

Police swarmed the area, with several RCMP vehicles converging on the scene along with RCMP air services. The four individuals who arrested were found to be in lawful possession of firearms.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest that criminality was involved in this case,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Although the four individuals were later released from police custody without criminal charge, our investigation remains active. Anyone with any additional information is asked to come forward and speak with police.”