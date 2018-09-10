Vancouver man gets 11 years in U.S. prison for bilking 60,000 people out of about $18 million
A Canadian con man who bilked at least 60,000 U.S. residents through a cross-border telemarketing scheme has been sentenced to federal prison.
A judge in Los Angeles sentenced Mark Wilson on Monday to more than 11 years behind bars.
Prosecutors say the Vancouver man targeted mainly the elderly with a scheme that sold them a non-existent credit card protection service.
The victims were charged about $300 for phoney protection against — ironically — fraudulent credit card charges.
Authorities say the scam raked in about $18 million from people in 37 states.
Prosecutors say Wilson funded a lavish lifestyle that included luxury boats, a fleet of cars, Las Vegas gambling jaunts and an offshore bank account in the South Pacific.
In March, Wilson was convicted of mail and wire fraud.
