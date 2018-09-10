29-year-old man dead after shooting in Clarington, 2 suspects sought by police

Durham Regional Police say a 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Monday afternoon in Clarington.

The shooting marks Durham Region’s ninth homicide of 2018, meaning the region has so far seen the same number of homicides in 2018 as all of 2017.

Police said they were called at around 2:30 p.m. with reports of shots being fired inside of a home on Old Scugog Road, north of Hampton.

READ MORE: Man in serious condition after being shot in neck in Oshawa

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found a man suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

He was taken to a local hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police said they are seeking two male suspects.

READ MORE: Shooting in Ajax leaves man in serious condition

Authorities said they do not believe this shooting was random and are looking to speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319 or 5316, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Man Shot in Clarington – A 29-year-old male succumbed to his injuries after being shot at his residence north of Hampton this afternoon. https://t.co/Qdh6FbH1KP — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) September 11, 2018