Man in serious condition after being shot in neck in Oshawa
Durham Regional Police say one man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the neck in Oshawa.
A police spokesperson said officers responded to a gunfire call just after 10 p.m. in the area of Oxford Street south of Mill Street.
The spokesperson said the man was taken to a trauma centre by Durham paramedics.
Multiple suspects were scene fleeing the scene in a light-coloured vehicle.
There are no further descriptions regarding suspects at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5231 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
