Crime
September 7, 2018 7:18 am

Man in serious condition after being shot in neck in Oshawa

By Web Writer  Global News

Durham Regional police are investigating after a man was found with a gun shot wound to his neck.

Adam Dabrowski / Global News
A A

Durham Regional Police say one man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the neck in Oshawa.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a gunfire call just after 10 p.m. in the area of Oxford Street south of Mill Street.

The spokesperson said the man was taken to a trauma centre by Durham paramedics.

Multiple suspects were scene fleeing the scene in a light-coloured vehicle.

There are no further descriptions regarding suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5231 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Durham Regional Police
Greater Toronto Area
Gun Violence
Hospital
Mill Street
Oshawa
Oxford Street
Shootings
Shot in the neck
Toronto

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News