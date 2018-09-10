Injured Humboldt Broncos player Morgan Gobeil’s road to recovery complex: family

The family of Morgan Gobeil, who was injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, says the past months have been difficult with the road to recovery “complex.”

The tragic collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team’s bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game. Thirteen others were injured.

Gobeil’s family released a statement on Monday saying he suffered a significant brain injury in the crash. However, he is now focused on rehabilitation, where he participates in physio as well as occupational and speech therapies.

“What we will tell you is that he is recovering, but he has a long way to go and will still be in hospital for a few more months,” read the statement. “But at the same time, it has been remarkable to watch his progress.”

“He is a tough kid, and he is using all that determination that made him successful in both sports and academics to keep moving forward. We believe he gets better every day. We have said that from day one. We also know his journey is a long one.”

Family said the 18-year-old Humboldt native knows he was in a bus crash on the way to his game in Nipawin, but does not know the extent of what had happened.

“He is unaware of the overwhelming support that has poured in from across the world. However, we want everyone to know that we, his family, are,” read the statement.

“We are so grateful for that. We want to say thank you to the first responders who were on the scene, and to all those nearby who opened their homes and their arms to support everyone during such a terrible time that night.”

The family thanked the various people for their support over the months including staff who volunteered to help Gobeil attend his big brother’s wedding this summer.

“To all those from around the province, the country, and the world who have enveloped us in your support and prayers, we are eternally grateful and incredibly humbled. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and ask that you continue to pray for Morgan’s recovery,” read the statement.

“Our community, friends and the support of the whole world has made all the difference. It has helped Morgan and our family get to this point and continues to help keep us Humboldt Strong.”

The defenceman was in his first SJHL season when the crash happened.

The Broncos’ first regular season game since the tragedy takes place in Humboldt on Wednesday.