N.S. man charged after vehicle run off road in Victoria County

A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges after RCMP say a van allegedly ran a car off the road in Victoria County.

Police responded Aug. 28 at around 8:30 p.m. to Meat Cove Road in Capstick. RCMP say the two-vehicle collision left three people in the small car with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van initially fled the scene.

RCMP say they later determined the driver of the van intentionally struck the small car with his vehicle and caused it to run off the road.

Simon Bonnar, 48, is charged with three counts of mischief causing danger to life and one count each of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident. He also faces a number of charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Bonnar was held in custody and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court Monday. He has been remanded and will appear in court again on Sept. 12.