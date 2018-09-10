Toronto Zoo corpse flower plant to bloom for first time

TORONTO — A plant that can take about a decade to produce a flower that emits a putrid scent is set to bloom this week at the Toronto Zoo — years ahead of schedule.

The zoo says the corpse flower will bloom for just eight to thirty six hours sometime this week.

The facility’s curatorial gardener, Paul Gellatly, says the plant typically flowers every seven to 10 years, but the one at the zoo is just five years old.

We are closely monitoring Pablo’s temperature which was 64.94 degrees Fahrenheit this morning. When blooming, the flower will heat up to 95 degrees F (avg human body temperature is 98.6 degrees). He will continue to monitor the temperature and colour throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/uvj5auZJJu — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) September 10, 2018

The plant is native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra and smells like rotting meat while blooming, which attracts carrion flies and beetles for pollination.

Gellatly says the flower is endangered in Indonesia and will become the first in the Toronto area to ever bloom.

The zoo will extend its hours to allow visitors to see the plant.