Edmonton business owner insulted by vandals: ‘You’re saying screw the planet!’

Earth’s General Store was just the latest victim of spray paint vandals in Edmonton over the weekend.

When staff arrived at 9605 82 Ave. on Saturday morning, they discovered the store building had been tagged — but this time the store owner told Global news someone went too far.

“I was very disappointed that somebody would make such effort to climb up on the roof and spray paint our solar panels,” said Michael Kalmonovitch. “It’s extremely sad.”

Kalmanovitch said someone likely climbed up on compost boxes behind the back door and onto a mini roof garden to spray paint the panels.

“You’re saying screw the planet; I’m going to tag!”

The $15,000 row of panels, installed in 2014 generate electricity to help run the store. The cost of repairs is not yet known.

“Anytime that you reduce the amount of solar light going through the glass you’re reducing the efficiency of the panels,” Kalmanovitch said.

Last month, the funicular, one of the city’s newest attractions, was covered with graffiti, some of it profane.

Glass panels on the funicular had also been shattered.

Kalmanovitch said his staff reported the tagging to police.

He called the damage is insulting to him as an independent business owner and to someone trying to help the planet.

“It’s vandalism, just pure and simple vandalism.”

The city suggests removing graffiti tagging quickly to discourage taggers from returning.

Ninety-four per cent of graffiti in Edmonton is tagging, while the rest is street art – which is planned and approved – according to the city.