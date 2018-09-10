Remnants of tropical storm Gordon bringing rain to New Brunswick

The remnants of tropical storm Gordon is set to bring heavy rain to New Brunswick Tuesday, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued on Monday.

The agency says rain associated with the remnants of the storm will persist until Wednesday morning.

The warning has been issued for all of southern New Brunswick including Fredericton, Fundy National Park, Grand Manan, Moncton and Saint John.

Although Environment Canada says there is still some uncertainty where the heaviest rainfall will occur, they are predicting that 30 to 40 millimetres are possible.

Higher amounts could be expected in some areas, the agency added.

Environment Canada says it is monitoring the situation and that a rainfall warning could possibly be issued later on Monday.