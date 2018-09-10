Crash in North Dakota covers Manitoba man in hot tar

A young Manitoba man died after a crash in North Dakota sent hot tar into the cabin of the truck he was driving.

Bradley Jackson, 21, was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with hot tar last Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, when “the vehicle’s right side wheels left the roadway to the right.”

The vehicle tipped over and slid into the ditch, they said, spilling 6,000 gallons of hot tar.

“Hot tar flowed into the cab of the truck with Bradley still inside,” reads a statement from a fundraiser for the family.

Jackson, from Woodlands, Man., was flown to the Hennepin Burn Center in Minneapolis, Minn., where the family was told he was suffering from third-degree burns to 95 per cent of his body.

He died on Saturday, according to the NDHP.